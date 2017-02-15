Pet squirrel goes nuts on burglar

You’ve heard of a dog protecting the home, but what about a watch-squirrel?

Adam Pearl walked into his home Tuesday and realized something didn’t seem right.

“I came in the front door and well I saw snow prints out in the front driveway going to the back of the house so I thought something was awry because no one usually goes through the yard,” Pearl said.

Pearl was immediately greeted by his pet squirrel when he got home but then noticed that a few doors were open. After making his way to the bedroom his fear was confirmed when he looked at his gun safe.

“And I started looking at it and saw the scratches that are around the locking area and at that point I knew somebody was definitely in here messing around,” Pearl said.

He called the police and when they arrived, Joey the squirrel said hello.

“During her investigations Joey had run in the bedroom just screwing around like he always does between her legs and kind of startled her and she says ‘whoa what was that?’ Ahhh don’t worry about that that’s just Joey pet squirrel you know,” Pearl said. “And I said well he usually doesn’t bite but you never know cause he is a squirrel.”

The police came back a few hours later with some of his stolen goods and some unbelievable news.

“She said while she was questioning the individual he had scratches on his hands so she asked him so did you get that from the squirrel and he says yeah damn thing kept attacking me and wouldn’t stop until I left,” Pearl said. “Nobody can believe it because who can say they have a squirrel that guards their house which is crazy. You can’t ask for much more than that. He is a pain in the butt, but he is great.”

Click here for more stories about pets and animals.