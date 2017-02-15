Police identify Newington shoplifting suspect who dragged officer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWINGTON -- Police have identified and arrested a suspect wanted for dragging an officer with his car through several streets in Newington on February 11.

On February 11, around 2:05 p.m., Newington Police responded to a report of a shoplifting in progress at the Best Market located at 175 Lowrey Place. An employee of Best Market saw a man and woman leaving the store without paying for $190 worth of beer. Officers say suspect, Joshua Coonradt, 37, had already drove off before they arrived.

Police say an additional officer responded to the call and saw Coonradt's car driving down Cedar Street. When the officer stopped and approached the car on the Wethersfield town line on Wells Road, police say Coonradt reached for a handgun on the dashboard and a struggle between the officer and Coonradt took place.

Officers say Coonradt drove off at a high speed, dragging the officer along for approximately 150 yards, at which time the officer was able to free himself.

On February 15, Newington Police say Coonradt was arrested by Hartford Police. Coonradt is charged with assault on a police officer, reckless endangerment in the first degree, larceny in the third degree, larceny in the sixth degree, conspiracy to commit larceny sixth degree, reckless driving, misuse of registration plates, operating a motor vehicle while under suspension, and disobeying the signal of an officer.

Police say the arrest warrant was signed in New Britain Superior Court and will be served on Friday Feb. 17. The arrest warrants holds a $150,000 bond.

The passenger, Sandra Weeks, was arrested without incident at the scene and was taken into custody. She was charged with sixth-degree larceny and released on a $5,000 bail. She is due in court on Monday, February 27.