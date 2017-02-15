× Should helmets be required by law when riding a motorcycle?

HARTFORD — Should people be required to wear a helmet while riding a motorcycle in Connecticut?

A hearing Wednesday is discussing a bill proposing to reinstate Connecticut’s motorcycle helmet law.

As it stands now, the law only requires riders under age 18 to wear helmets. For adults driving or riding as a passenger, it is their choice.

The Connecticut Motorcycle Riders Association is publicly against the bill and urging members to speak out against it. The group says “[Let] them know that the bill opposition is not anti-helmet, we are anti-HELMET LAWS!”

Safety advocates point out there is an increased risk of injury for riders if they get in a crash and are not wearing a helmet.