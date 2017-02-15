× Two-alarm fire in Hartford closes Park Street at Sisson

HARTFORD — Park Street in Hartford was closed Wednesday morning as firefighters battled a two-alarm fire at the Mar Y Tierra Restaurant at 693 Park Street.

A bystander saw smoke coming from the roof of the building and walked down the street to the fire department to tell them.

The fire department said the fire was quickly knocked down and the building was empty at the time of the fire. The fire was reported at 4:48 a.m. and was under control at 5:20 a.m., according to the fire department.

The main body of the fire was in a rear kitchen and the fire was contained to the kitchen.

Smoke initially extended through multiple storefronts and there was smoke damage to adjacent buildings.