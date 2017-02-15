United Bank relocating headquarters to downtown Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- In a major move, United Bank is relocating its headquarters from Glastonbury and South Windsor to downtown Hartford.

United Bank will be Goodwin Square's signature tenant, giving the bank some major advertising visibility in the central business district.

"I think it's a vote of confidence in the future of Hartford," Mayor Luke Bronin said. "That as we work to confront our challenges head on and put the city on a path to sustainability were also making sure that we're creating a vibrant Hartford. To have businesses come in and say we wanna be part of that is exactly what we want."

With significant revitalization happening downtown, there are plans to open a retail banking branch in the city as well.

Representatives from United Financial Bancorp Inc., United Bank's parent company, cite the city's emerging business district and the potential to woo new clients as motives for the move.

About 200 employees will move to the new location. The company plans to move in the fall.