× Vernon mailman charged for delivering mail while intoxicated

VERNON — A postal worker is facing criminal charges after police say bottles of alcohol were found in his postal vehicle.

On February 15, around 1 p.m., Vernon Police say they had received a complaint of a mailman who appeared to be intoxicated while delivering mail on Olsen and Valerie Drive.

Police say when they arrived to the scene, Shawn DuPerry, 55, of Vernon, was given a sobriety test in which he failed. Officers say after they arrested him, they searched his postal vehicle and found bottles of alcohol. Police say they contacted the postal office’s supervisor who then came and took the vehicle.

DuPerry was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs. Officers say DuPerry was released on a $1,000 bond and will appear in a Rockville Court on February 27.