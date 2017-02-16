× It’s a girl! Trooper helps deliver baby on Hartford highway

HARTFORD — Connecticut State Police said that just before 1:30 a.m. they got a 911 call that said a passenger in a car was in labor.

Police said the car was stopped on route 5/15 north near exit 87 in Hartford. Police said the healthy baby girl was born before they got there with paramedics, who took the mother and baby to St. Francis Hospital.

State Trooper Charles LaVoie helped the expectant mom by talking with her over the phone en route.

Gelaih Murphy and mom Imani Crawford are doing great, according to Fiona Phelan, media relations manager at St. Francis.

