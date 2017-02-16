Clear skies tonight as temps reach upper 30s, Friday mostly sunny

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A stretch of quiet weather is upon us, first with a few breezes, but then mainly just a lot of sunshine and clear skies, with mild temperatures emerging for the weekend. Winds are still blustery today, up to 25 mph for wind gusts. Highs are lower, but still seasonal, topping out in the upper 30s. It’s slightly cooler for Friday, but as we enter the weekend, temperatures swing upwards, and stay in the 40s (and even the lower 50s Sunday) for the next few days.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Clear skies. Highs in the mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 40 degree range.

Sunday: Sunshine with warmer temperatures! Highs near 50.

Monday: Similar weather to Sunday. Sunshine, highs near 50.

