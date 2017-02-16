× Cursive writing to come back to New York schools

NEW YORK — New York City has signed cursive writing back into its curriculum.

“It is very unfortunate that there is a generation of students who did not learn to write and read cursive, but today we have been assured that this wrong has been corrected,” Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis tells PIX11.

Knowledge of cursive allows students to read historic documents like the Declaration of Independence, she said. She also believes the skill is vital for students so they can sign legal documents and checks.

Many people believe the mode of writing is outdated.

Read more from PIX11 here.