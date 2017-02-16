× Meriden man in critical condition after being struck by a car in Wallingford

WALLINGFORD — A Meriden man was hit by a car in the Yalesville section of Wallingford on Wednesday.

Frederick S. Krampitz, 74, of Meriden, is listed in critical condition at Yale-New Haven Hospital, with life-threatening injuries, as of 10 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said Main Street in Wallingford near Route 68 was closed for hours while they responded to the incident.

They said Krampitz was hit by the car while he tried crossing the street just before 6:30 p.m.

Cindi L. Vessichio, 57, of Wallingford, was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla and remained on scene during the investigation.

Police said that though the accident occurred in a flat, well-lit, and relatively straight section of Main Street, heavy rain made it harder to see than usual.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call police at 203-294-2891 or 203-294-2838.