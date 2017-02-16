× No arrests to be made in parking lot fight at Danbury High School

DANBURY — No arrests will be made in an parking lot altercation that involved an intoxicated man and students.

Police said after their investigation, which included video of the altercation and onsite observation of the man’s public intoxication and behavior, they applied for an arrest warrant. Police said they weren’t granted the warrant resulting in the case being closed.

On January 20, Danbury Police received call regarding an drunk man waving a “Trump” sign at a vehicle in the parking lot of Danbury High School. Police say the man was picking up a student at the time when he exited the vehicle and continued waving his sign. Moments after, a verbal exchange between students and adults took place, police said.

Police said, during the exchange, the man made a vulgar reference to “illegals” being out of the country. As he headed back to his car, students approached him and a fight broke out, police said.

Officers said no one was injured and the man declined to press charges.