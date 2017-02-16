Outdoor activities aplenty! Berkshire East Mountain Resort grows & diversifies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHARLEMONT, Mass. - With plenty of snow days and cold nights, Berkshire East Mountain Resort is in the midst of a stellar season.

"It’s been a fantastic year so far," says resort spokesman Gabe Porter-Henry. "I’ve been skiing here since 1975 and never really got tired of it," says Michael Kane of Charlemont. But, it's not just skiing that's pleasing the masses. The resort has grown - and diversified - to appeal to a wider audience. "It’s just really been an exciting time to be here," says Porter-Henry. "It’s been great that people can do different activities when they come up here."

Try weekend tubing or a brand new netted attraction for kids called the Treehouse Trail full of interactive elements, such as a small zipline.

Think: Swiss Family Robinson. "It’s a really imaginative experience," says Porter-Henry. "It allows kids to explore this area by themselves and do it on their own terms."

Wait, there's more! "We have North America’s longest mountain coaster that runs year round," says Porter-Henry of the Thunderbolt. Passengers just sit down, learn the ropes and hang on for a thrilling experience!

It’s not just the winter activities that have grown here. Management decided to use the beautiful resources available in the Berkshires to make this a four season experience. More activities are on tap for the warm weather. "We built three really fantastic zipline tours and, since then, have purchased and started running white water rafting here in Charlemont on the Deerfield River," explains Porter-Henry. "Two years ago, we started Thunder Mountain Bike Park and that was voted, after the first year, as the top bike park in the Northeast, so, that’s been really popular. People really like it."

There's also an aerial adventure park for adults. So, be spontaneous and jump in the car for skiing and more...or make a plan for spring or summer. At Berkshire East, boredom is not an option!

It doesn't take long to get to the Berkshires from the Hartford area. Check out this link for information about all activities!