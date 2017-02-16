× Newtown PD: Package store owner used fire, racial slurs, symbols to cover up crime

NEWTOWN — A liquor store owner is facing criminal charges after he allegedly lied to police about an armed robbery that led to a fire.

On January 21, around 8:28 p.m., Newtown Police said they had received a call about an armed robbery at the Red Roster Liquor Store on 113 Main Street. Officers said when they arrived to the scene, firefighters were trying to put out a fire that damaged the rear end of the package store.

The owner of the store, Scott Young, 39, of Southington, said two males entered the liquor store, with one male asking for help in finding a product, and the other, who held a gun, then walked Scott to the register and took large amounts of cash.

Scott told police once the two suspects stole the money, they started a fire inside the store before leaving. Police said when they searched the premises after the fire went out, there were racial slurs and two swastikas painted on the rear door of the store.

Scott told the police that those racial slurs were not there before.

Police said during their investigation, it was determined that the two male suspects robbing the store, starting a fire and producing racial slurs, were false. Officers said Scott was the responsible for the entire incident.

On Thursday, police charged Young with arson in the first degree, insurance fraud, criminal mischief in the first degree, reckless endangerment first, providing a false statement and interfering with an officer.

“The fact that Mr. Young used racial epithets and symbolism to cover up a crime,” said Chief James Viadero, “was extremely disturbing to not only the community, but all the agency’s involved. Such an incident unnerves the community and we are thankful we could bring the incident to a successful resolution and put everyone’s concern at ease.”

Scott is being held on a $100,000 bond.