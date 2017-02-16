Partly sunny Thursday, brisk with temperatures in the mid-30s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Today will be a seasonably chilly day, with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 30s. The breeze will really pick up at times, making those 30s feel like 20s for much of the day. Friday and Saturday will continue our streak of quiet weather, with highs in the 40 degree range.

We then warm those temperatures up for Sunday and Monday, as high temperatures reach the 50 degree mark! If you're looking for big storms, look elsewhere for the time being.

Forecast Details:

Thursday: Partly sunny, brisk and chilly. High: 25-35

Friday: Mostly sunny, cold. High: 25-30

Saturday: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 40 degree range.

Sunday: Sunshine with warmer temperatures! Highs near 50.

Monday: Similar weather to Sunday. Sunshine, highs near 50.

