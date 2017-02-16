Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Reese is a chocolate Lab/Pittie mix. She is a spayed female about 6-years-old.

Reese was found roaming in New Haven and was never claimed, which is shocking, because she is such a good dog. It is hard to believe someone wasn’t looking for her!

She is active and very spry for her age. She loves a good walk, but doesn’t need to be jogged to be exhausted.

She gets along great with most other dogs, though probably not a playmate.

She has a calm, friendly energy, and is simply an easy-going girl who wants to make friends!

She’s happy to greet people, but doesn’t get over-excited and jumpy, but remains polite and calm.

She’d make a great first-dog for someone, because she is basically bad-behavior-free. She seems basically trained already, so for a first-timer, she’s “out of the box” as we like to say.

She is gentle, and would do well in a home with kids 6 or older.

To learn more about Reese, or other pets that need homes, contact Protectors of Animals.