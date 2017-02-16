× Popular restaurants close in Newington, South Windsor, and Manchester

SOUTH WINDSOR — Three popular restaurants in Connecticut, all part of national chains, have closed.

Both Bonefish Grill locations in Newington and South Windsor at Evergreen Walk are closed. Those were the only Bonefish Grill locations in Connecticut, but there are still restaurants in neighboring Massachusetts and New York.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill in Manchester is also closed. An employee at Carrabba’s confirmed that they closed Wednesday night. There is still a Carrabba’s locations in Milford.

Bloomin’ Brands is the parent company of Bonefish Grill, Carrabba’s, and other chains including Outback Steakhouse, and Flemings. Bloomin’ Brands is based in Tampa, Florida and owns more than 200 restaurants around the country.