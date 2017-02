× Roof of unoccupied factory building collapses in Ansonia

ANSONIA — The roof of an unoccupied factory building collapsed Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the building, located at 25 Main St., was formerly part of Farrel Industries. They said it was over 100 years old.

Firefighters and police were at the scene. Officials said the building was empty. It sits near the Maple Street Bridge in Ansonia.

Firefighters were making sure the rest of the structure is stable.