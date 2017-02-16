× San Francisco wages war on puppy mills

SAN FRANCISCO — The city of San Francisco has voted to ban the sale of non-rescue dogs and cats at local pet stores in a move to combat puppy mills and help find homes for the thousands of animals that shelters take in each year.

The city’s Board of Supervisors, under a proposal from District 4 Supervisor Katy Tang, unanimously voted to amend the city’s health code on Tuesday.

The new rules will only allow the sale of dogs and cats from animal rescue groups or shelters at pet stores, and ban the sale of animals younger than 8 weeks old. Licensed breeders will not be affected by the new rule.

Click here for more stories about pets and animals.