The FOX 61 team in the community 2017

At FOX 61, we believe in being a force for “good” in our community. That means leveraging our broadcast and digital assets to improve the lives of those who work and live in Connecticut. Everything we do in our community will link directly to our mission of HOPE (Helping Organizations Promote Education) and we will focus our resources to maximize impact. We will build a bridge between Connecticut companies, nonprofit organizations, citizens and leaders to cultivate collaborative partnerships and inform, educate and inspire our viewers.

The FOX 61 anchors, reporters, and meteorologists love attending your events. From walks and runs, to galas, fundraisers, seminars, and workshops, we’re honored to be part of the community and participate in moments that promote our Expect More HOPE initiative. Learn more about HOPE here.

If you would like to request a speaker at your event, requests should be submitted through our form found here.

You can find a list of upcoming events here.