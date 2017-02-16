Tony Moreno says he ‘dropped’ infant son, didn’t intend to kill him

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN — A Connecticut man charged with killing his 7-month-old son by throwing him off a bridge has testified that he dropped the boy and did not intend to harm him.

Tony Moreno took the stand Thursday in Middletown Superior Court. He is charged with murder in the July 2015 death of his son, Aaden.

Police say Moreno threw Aaden off the 90-foot-high Arrigoni Bridge between Middletown and Portland and then jumped himself, but survived.

The boy's mother, Adrianne Oyola, testified Wednesday that her relationship with Moreno took a turn when she refused his marriage proposal in June 2015.

Documents show Moreno and Oyola were going through a custody dispute at the time. A judge denied a permanent restraining order against him days before the boy's death.