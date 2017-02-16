Watch Live: President Trump to announce new secretary of labor candidate

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is announcing his pick for labor secretary at a White House news conference. He has chosen former National Labor Relations Board member Alexander Acosta, according to FOX News.

The White House is working frantically to find a new secretary of labor candidate after Trump’s original pick abruptly withdrew from consideration.

Andrew Puzder bailed out on the job offer from Trump after acknowledging that he had at one time employed a housekeeper who was not authorized to work in the U.S.

Puzder’s spokesman said he did not pay the related taxes until Trump nominated him Dec. 9, which was five years after he fired the housekeeper. That troubled enough Republicans to put the nomination in doubt.

It was a stark example of disorganization in the Trump White House, just after Trump ousted his national security adviser amid questions about his contacts with Russia.