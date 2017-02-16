× UConn Health in Farmington to disband onsite fire department

FARMINGTON — The fire department at UConn Health will be disbanded June 1 and coverage will be taken over by surrounding towns.

UConn Health issued a statement Thursday, citing fiscal pressures, they had, “decided to no longer operate a standalone fire department and its associated paramedic services on our Farmington campus.”

Fire and paramedic services will be provided by surrounding towns and some retained personnel.

“The proposed model developed by UConn Health will retain personnel on the campus to handle non-emergency activities. Our fire department will work collaboratively with UConn Health to assure that this change does not put an undue burden on the town of Farmington’s fire department.” said Kathleen Eagen, Farmington Town Manager in the statement.

The department is housed in a building on the east side of campus.

