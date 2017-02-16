× Valentine’s Day videos of dads dancing ballet in support of their daughters go viral

It can embarrassing for girls when their dads dance but how embarrassed would they be if over 10 million people saw their dad dancing ballet?

The Philadelphia Dance Center in Philadephia posted three Facebook videos of its “Daddy Daughter” ballet class that was held on Valentine’s Day.

The center said it is for all ages and combines dance education with fun. As you can see, the results are both hilarious and adorable, and the center’s videos have since gone viral.

The center offers classes in ballet, jazz, tap, lyrical, contemporary, hip hop, boys, musical theater, improv, tumbling, and belly dancing.