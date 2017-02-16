× Woman charged in attempted bank robbery, high speed chase in Falls Villiage

FALLS VILLAGE — A women is facing criminal charges after participating in an attempted bank robbery followed by a police chase.

On February 15, around 2:48 p.m., North Canaan Police said they had received a call regarding a bank robbery at The Torrington Savings Bank on Route 126. Police said the suspect passed a note to a bank teller demanding money then ran out the bank and fled the scene in a red vehicle.

Moments later, Police said a state trooper had saw a vehicle that matched the description, driving on westbound on Route 44 in Salisbury by Library Street.

When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspect sped up and drove away, and police said they began pursuit. Officers said the suspect hit speeds as high as 91 mph, ignoring no passing zones, striking another car and continuing to drive. Police said the suspect’s car then went off the highway and hit a tree.

Officers said both suspects were taken to a local hospital.

Police said Rachelle Winter, 30, of Putnam, was driving the car. Police said the other suspect, who has yet to be identified, is a male.

Winter is charged with conspiracy to commit larceny, conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering prosecution. Winter is being held on $250,000 bond.