Mostly sunny and slightly cooler Friday; Warm-up coming for the weekend

Posted 5:10 AM, February 17, 2017, by and , Updated at 05:41AM, February 17, 2017

 

Our stretch of quiet weather continues today, with highs in the 30s and a good amount of sunshine. It'll be a classic February day, and the wind should be much lower than yesterday.

This weekend will bring milder temperatures, as we continue to melt that snowpack on the ground. Highs on Saturday will be in the 30s, with temperatures up near 50 for Sunday!

Looking more long-range, it doesn't appear that we have much action as we head into next week. Quiet weather and a warm pattern appear to be setting up. Can we keep that going into March? Stay tuned...

Be sure to download the FOX 61 Weather app for the latest.

Forecast Details: 

Today: Mostly sunny, staying chilly. High: 25-30.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 40 degree range.

Sunday: Sunshine with warmer temperatures! Highs near 50.

Monday: Similar weather to Sunday. Sunshine, highs near 50.

Check out the FOX 61 Meteorologists on Facebook:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankJoe FureyMatt ScottSam Sampieri

Or on Twitter:
Dan AmaranteRachel FrankJoe FureyMatt ScottSam Sampieri

To sign up for the daily weather email, click here.