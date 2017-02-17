× Grenades, firearms, knives and drug factory found in raid of a Stamford home

STAMFORD — An array of weapons including grenades, guns, knives and a drug factory were found during a raid of a Stamford home.

On February 16, Stamford Police said a week-long investigation led to a raid of a home located at 41 Craig Court near the border of Pound Ridge, N.Y. Officers said they arrested Alexander Braveraman, 24, before he entered the home. Officers said when they went inside the house, they found a marijuana drug factory in the basement.

Police said they also found grenades, knives, axes,16 firearms and other dangerous weapons. Officers said Stamford bomb squad were called in after the discovery of the explosives.

Officers said some of the guns had serial numbers that were obscured and those are currently being investigated. Police said during the raid, Braverman’s parents were also present but were not arrested and potential charges are possible. Officers said some of the seized evidence were found in plain sight, making the parents part of the investigation. Braverman told police the drugs and weapons were all his and his parents have no connection to this incident.

Braverman is charged with cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, operating a drug factory, illegal possession of large capacity magazines and illegal alteration of firearm.

Braverman’s original bond was set at $250,000 but was dropped to $175,000 after a court hearing at Stamford Superior Court. Braverman has not made bail and remains in custody.

Police said this is an ongoing investigation and they have reached out to the FBI to assist in the investigation.