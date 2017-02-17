× Hartford man convicted of murder in retaliation shooting

HARTFORD — A Hartford man has been convicted of shooting two men from the backseat of a parked car, leaving one of them dead.

The Hartford Courant reports jurors convicted 37-year-old Tyrone Rosa on Tuesday of charges including murder in the December 2014 double shooting that left 23-year-old Hiram Martinez dead and 25-year-old Dederick Jiminez hurt.

He faces up to 90 years in prison when he’s sentenced in April.

Prosecutors said Rosa fatally shot Martinez and wounded Jiminez in retaliation for another man’s slaying.

Jiminez testified that Martinez acknowledged he killed Mariano “Papa” Gonzalez and that Rosa was close to him.

Testimony indicates Rosa killed Martinez and wounded Jiminez in retaliation for Gonzalez’s killing.

The defense argued that it wasn’t clear who fired the shots from the backseat of the car.