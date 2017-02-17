× Loan program proposed for homeowners with crumbling foundations

HARTFORD — Governor Dannel P. Malloy submitted a legislative proposal to the Connecticut General Assembly aimed at helping homeowners in northeastern Connecticut who are facing ongoing problems due to the deterioration of the concrete foundations of their homes.

The a state program that Malloy is proposing will assist those who would otherwise have difficulty getting a loan to repair their properties, he said in a statement released Friday morning.

“Homeowners in the region are being severely impacted by what appears to be a natural disaster and are understandably seeking any bit of relief they can to mitigate this problem,” Malloy said in the statement. “This is a difficult time for the families whose most valuable assets are at risk. This proposal does not represent the totality of the state’s assistance for affected homeowners, but it’s one piece of our joint efforts with local, federal, and private sector partners to provide some amount of respite for this serious situation.

Malloy is also proposing to allow municipalities to waive the fees associated with building permit applications for homeowners facing this problem.