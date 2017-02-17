× Multiple towns involved in police chase following armed robbery in Farmington

HARTFORD — A situation involving police from several towns unfolded Friday afternoon.

Simsbury police received a report of an armed robbery at a Sunoco Gas station at 989 Farmington Ave in Farmington. A suspect drove off from the scene in a white Nissan sedan, Captain Nick Boulter with Simsbury Police said.

Then, Avon police reached out to Simsbury officers that they were trying to stop a car matching that description. Simsbury police joined the pursuit with Avon, Captain Boulter said.

That chase went on for about three miles, until the car entered Bloomfield. When Bloomfield police joined the case, Simsbury officers dropped off, Boulter added.

The car headed from Bloomfield to Hartford where it crashed. Sigourney Street in Hartford is shut down between Farmington Ave and Asylum Avenue.

