× Norwalk man spots, follows, his own stolen car

NORWALK — A Norwalk man whose car was stolen from his driveway took the law into his own hands.

Norwalk police said the man reported his car stolen at about 8 a.m. Tuesday. The Hour reports that the man told officers he had inadvertently left the vehicle unlocked with the keys in the ignition the night before.

About five hours later, the man called police again to say he had spotted his stolen car with two men in it and was tailing it.

Possibly realizing they were being followed, the men drove into a parking lot, where they were blocked in by the owner.

The two men jumped out of the car and took off on foot.

Police are still looking for them.