Take a tasty trip from farm to table at Grow in Shelton

SHELTON — Food from farm to table – that is what separates Grow from other restaurants in the Valley and has people flocking to the Shelton hot spot.

Whether it is the robust flavors of the soup of the day, homemade meatloaf, or the popular desserts, Grow uses many products and ingredients from local farms and businesses to craft their dishes.

Owners Fred and Michele Bialek put a local spin all sorts of menu items using family recipes that, according to them, “invoke memories of Grandma’s kitchen.”

“We are so proud of what we have created and are amazed at the amount of love that flows through our door every day,” said the Bialeks. “We hope to see you, and feed you, very soon.”

Grow serves up its comfort food in a casual setting and is open for brunch, lunch and dinner.

