Watertown police issue warning for missing 'dangerous' man

WATERTOWN — Police in Watertown have issued a warning for a man they say may be armed and dangerous.

On Monday, February 13, police arrested Juan Francisco Veliz, 29, whose last known address is Birch Street in Waterbury. Police say he was charged with disorderly conduct, harassment, threatening, violation of protective order and violation of a restraining order regarding family violence incident that occurred in Watertown.

Veliz was released on bond and ordered to appear in court the following day on Tuesday, February 14. But, police say, Veliz never showed up.

Veliz is a dual citizen in the US and in Ecuador, police said. Based on law enforcement sources it is not believed that Veliz has fled the country.

He is believed to be operating a gray Mazda 3 with Connecticut plate 539ZUL.

Anyone with information on the location of Veliz is asked to call the Watertown Police Department at 860-945-5200 or Crimestoppers at 860-945-9940 for an anonymous cash reward.

The Watertown Police Department is asking for information only and not asking anyone to attempt to contact Veliz. There is information that Veliz may be armed with a firearm and therefore is considered dangerous.