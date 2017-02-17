× WWE Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele dies at 79

HARTFORD — Wrestling Hall of Famer George “The Animal” Steele has passed away at the age of 79, according to the World Wrestling Entertainment.

William James Myers AKA George “The Animal” Steele was one of the wildest and most unpredictable superstars in sports-entertainment history.

His schtick included a green tongue, hairy torso and insatiable appetite for turnbuckle pads, but “The Animal” was an educated man. Prior to breaking into wrestling, Steele received his Master’s Degree from Central Michigan University and became a high school teacher and wrestling coach in the Detroit area.

WWE released a statement extending its condolences to Steele’s family, friends and fans.

George"the Animal"Steel,RIP my brother,only love,only grateful. HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) February 17, 2017