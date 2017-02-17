× WWII Veteran presented with citation in honor of military service, continued community efforts

HARTFORD — A World War II Veteran was presented with an award in honor of his military service and continued efforts in making a difference in the community.

On February 17, Lieutenant Governor Nancy Wyman who was joined by Department of Veterans Affairs Commissioner, Sean Connolly and Assistant Adjutant General of the Connecticut National Guard Brigadier General Francis Evon, presented 95-year-old Benjamin Cooper of West Hartford, with a citation.

Cooper was a combat medic who served with the U.S. Army 45th Infantry Division Thunderbirds from 1942 to 1945.

To this day, Cooper continues to give talks at schools and community centers throughout the state and shows many of the historic items he collected during his military service, including a yellow Star of David worn by a French Jew during the occupation.