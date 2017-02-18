Albertus Magnus defeats Mount Ida; earns top seed in GNAC Championship

Posted 8:49 PM, February 18, 2017, by , Updated at 08:50PM, February 18, 2017

NEW HAVEN — The Albertus Magnus Falcons finished up their regular season Saturday with a 110-89 victory over the Mount Ida Mustangs on Senior Night.

The Falcons earned the #1 seed in the GNAC Championship and will host #8 Anna Maria on February 21st for a quarterfinal matchup. Photo credit: Albertus Magnus College Atheltics

The Falcons earned the #1 seed in the GNAC Championship and will host #8 Anna Maria on February 21st for a quarterfinal match up. Photo credit: Albertus Magnus College Athletics

Albertus Magnus would go up by as much as 30 points early in the second half, before the Mustangs would go on a run of their own, trimming the deficit to 10.

Falcons’ senior guard Grant Ellis, helped his team close out the game with a win, scoring a game-high 37 points. The Falcons finished the regular season with an overall record of 20-4 and 16-2 conference record.

The Falcons have earned the No. 1 seed in the Great Northeast Atlantic Conference Championship and will host No. 8 Anna Maria on February 21 in a quarterfinal match up.

Related stories