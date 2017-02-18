Albertus Magnus defeats Mount Ida; earns top seed in GNAC Championship

NEW HAVEN — The Albertus Magnus Falcons finished up their regular season Saturday with a 110-89 victory over the Mount Ida Mustangs on Senior Night.

Albertus Magnus would go up by as much as 30 points early in the second half, before the Mustangs would go on a run of their own, trimming the deficit to 10.

Falcons’ senior guard Grant Ellis, helped his team close out the game with a win, scoring a game-high 37 points. The Falcons finished the regular season with an overall record of 20-4 and 16-2 conference record.

The Falcons have earned the No. 1 seed in the Great Northeast Atlantic Conference Championship and will host No. 8 Anna Maria on February 21 in a quarterfinal match up.