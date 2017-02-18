Clear, low 30s tonight; spring weather takes over Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Get ready for a taste of spring as temps take a big bump up for this extended holiday weekend, getting to near 50 today, and well into the 50s for Sunday.

Presidents Day continues the streak with more sunshine, and the seven-day forecast ahead remains warm and quiet. Don’t count out winter yet – we still have a month to go officially – and long-range patterns do suggest a correction in the works by the last few days of February into the first week of March.

Forecast Details:

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear. Low: 30s.

Sunday: Sunshine with warmer temperatures feeling more like spring! Highs 50-55.

Monday: Mostly sunny, brisk and cooler, but still nice for this of year. Highs: 40s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High: 40s.

Wednesday: chance for an early shower, otherwise, partly sunny, warmer. High:50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny, very mild. High: 50s

Friday: More of the same with spring-like temperatures and mostly sunny skies. High: 50s

