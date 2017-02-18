Danielson man arrested for fatal accident in Rhode Island

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FOSTER, R.I. -- A Danielson man was arraigned Friday morning by his hospital bed after he was charged in connection with fatal 3-car crash.

The accident happened on January 29th on Route 101 (Hartford Pike). Police say James E. Beattie, 39, of Danielson was heading westbound when he allegedly crossed into the eastbound lane and struck another car head-on, causing the car to spin and strike a third car.

Beattie and a passenger in his car, a 38 year-old Warwick, Rhode Island resident were seriously injured in the crash. They were both taken to Rhode Island hospital, where Beattie remains a patient.

The driver of the first car that was struck head on, Orlando Colon of Southbridge, Massachusetts, was killed in the crash. The driver and passenger in the third car were treated at Rhode Island Hospital and later released.

During the investigation, police say they learned that Beattie was allegedly under the influence of marijuana and cocaine when the crash occurred. He also allegedly had child pornography on his cell phone. As a result of their investigation, Rhode Island State Police and Foster Police obtained a warrant. Beattie was charged with possession of child pornography, driving to endanger resulting in death and driving under the influence among other charges.

He was released on personal recognizance pending further court action.