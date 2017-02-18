× Granby PD: Announcement sign at school altered to spell out racial message

GRANBY — Police are investigating an incident regarding a racial message written on a sign outside of a school.

On February 18, Granby Police said they were notified by a passing motorist of a racial message to an event announcement sign outside of the Granby Memorial School campus off Route 10.

Police said letters on the sign were altered to spell out a racial slur. Officers said they are working close with Granby Public Schools to investigate this incident.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Granby Police at 860.844.5335.