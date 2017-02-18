× Hartford man dead after early morning homicide

HARTFORD — Hartford police are investigating after a man was found shot in his car.

Police say around 12:05 a.m. they responded to Winchester Street near Auburn Street for a possible medical emergency. The caller reported seeing an unknown man passed out behind the steering wheel of a black Audi A4.

The man, 27 year-old Chace Hernandez of Hartford was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his neck and torso. Police found him unresponsive when they arrived, and began administering life saving first aid.

EMS arrived and took the victim to Saint Francis hospital where he was pronounced dead around 12:35 a.m..

