Hillhouse defeats Hamden, 88-70

HAMDEN -- It was a Southern Connecticut Conference showdown as the Hillhouse Academics took on the Hamden Green Dragons.

Both teams would go back and forth in the first quarter as Hillhouse held a slim 42-38 margin at the half. In the third quarter, however, the speed and power of the Academics took over, including three big dunks in a row as Hillhouse went on to win, 88-70.

Mekhi Warren tallied 22 points and Byron Breland added 19 points for the Academics who completed their regular season with just one loss. Ronnie Ellis led the Green Dragons with 20 points.

Team Records: Hillhouse (19-1); Hamden (12-8)