× Lisbon man arrested after sexually assaulting an 11 year-old

STAFFORD — State Police have arrested a Lisbon man after they say he sexually assaulted an 11 year-old.

On February 10th, a Troop C detective was dispatched to the Joshua Center in Enfield after an 11 year-old disclosed to her therapist that she had been having a sexual relationship with her mother’s boyfriend, Timothy Miceli, 27, of Lisbon. The relationship is said to have started around August of 2016.

After the victim told the therapist of the relationship, the victim was taken to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center where she was evaluated and a sexual assault evidence collection kit was completed for her.

Police also interviewed the mother, who said she had been dating Miceli since August 2016. He moved in two weeks later and he would sometimes watch the victim while the mother was at work.

Police say that the victim stated the relationship started when she asked Miceli how to kiss. The victim said he first showed her verbally, then physically. The incidents happened when her mother wasn’t around, and eventually developed into a sexual relationship.

The victim then said that they had been having sex for around 3 weeks, and that Miceli told her not to tell anyone because would get “his private part chopped off going to jail and that he would kill himself.”

Officers then met with Miceli who first denied the allegations but agreed to move out of the shared apartment and in with his mother. A week later and after investigating the apartment for evidence, police interviewed him again when he admitted having sex with the victim multiple times. He told police that the victim pressured him into learning how to kiss, and that she eventually began asking for sex.

Miceli was charged with risk of injury to a minor and first degree sexual assault. He was issued a $750,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 21.