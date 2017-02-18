Middletown tops Maloney, 75-58

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MERIDEN -- DeAaron Lawrence knocked down seven 3-point field goals for the Middletown Blue Dragons in a 75-58 victory over the Maloney Spartans.

The Blue Dragons stayed in control from the start where they held 36-27 halftime lead. The Blue Dragons would continue their dominance in the second half, en route to a their 16th victory on the year.

Lawrence scored a game-high 25 points. Romelo Samuels led all scores for the Spartans with 17.

Team Records: Middletown (16-3); Maloney (8-11)