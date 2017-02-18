Mother of 3-year-old child locked in day care demands answers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WALLINGFORD -- Bernadette Sorbo said she feels like she's playing Russian roulette with her daughter.

On Saturday she met with Wallingford YMCA administrators to discuss solutions for an incident involving Aubrie, her three-year-old child.

On Tuesday, around 6:30 p.m., the Wallingford Police Department responded to a call about a three-year-old girl locked inside a YMCA daycare located on the Choate-Rosemary Hall's Campus.

Sorbo's ex-husband, Timothy McWade, was there to pick up Aubrie.

As police arrived, McWade got the code from Sorbo, entered the building and found Aubrie alone in the bathroom of her classroom.

Wallingford YMCA administrators gave Sorbo the chance to list changes she'd like to see implemented.

Everything from installing cameras around the building to new doors on the facility.

"When a teacher loses track of someone, a child could just run out and push out. So maybe some kind of door where it`s not as easy for a child to get out," said Sorbo.

She feels her concerns were heard and hopes the changes she suggested will be put into place.

The Wallingford YMCA released a statement saying, "We believe in the core values of caring, honesty, respect, and responsibility. We have been in communication with our parent community since this incident and have conducted an immediate and thorough investigation to prevent an incident like this from occurring again."