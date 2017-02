× State PD: Numerous mailboxes set on fire in North Stonington

NORTH STONINGTON — Police are investigating a series of mailboxes being set on fire Saturday.

In the early morning of February 18, North Stonington Police had received a report of mailboxes being set on fire.

Police said this investigation is still on going and anyone with information is asked to contact troop E in Montville at 860-848-6500.