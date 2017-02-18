× Stratford man arrested; charged with two attempted robberies

STRATFORD — A man was arrested after police say he attempted to rob two Straford businesses.

Police say between 12:45 p.m. and 1:00 p.m on February 17, Robert Keith Abel allegedly attempted two robberies in Stratford. Both incidents occurred on Barnum Avenue. Police say Abel, 54, attempted to rob a Walgreens Pharmacy and a Webster Bank.

Abel is being charged with robbery in the second degree, larceny in the second degree and fourth degree, and attempted robbery.

He is being held on bail and is scheduled to appear in Bridgeport Court on February 28.