Sunny weekend ahead as temps hit mid 50s

Temps take a big bump up for the holiday weekend, getting to near 50 for Saturday, and well into the mid 50s for Sunday.

Presidents Day continues the streak with more sunshine, and the seven day forecast ahead remains warm and quiet. Don’t count out winter yet – we still have a month to go officially – and long range patterns do suggest a correction in the works!

Forecast Details:

Saturday: Mostly sunny, temperatures in the 40 degree range.

Sunday: Sunshine with warmer temperatures! Highs near 50.

Monday: Similar weather to Sunday. Sunshine, highs near 50.

