The Stan Simpson Show: Giving a voice to black entrepreneurs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Community leader and Pastor joins The Stan Simpson Show to talk about an upcoming expo aimed to give voice to the challenges and achievements of black entrepreneurs in New England.

In honor of Black History Month, the Small Business Night Out Team, alongside selected community leaders, will also honor four to five Black individuals involved in the business industry.

This event is set to take place on February 24 at 960 Main Street. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.

For more information of this event and to purchase tickets click here.