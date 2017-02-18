The Stan Simpson Show: How long will UConn women’s basketball extends their win streak

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A local sports writer joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about UConn women's dominance throughout the years.

The UConn women’s basketball team is at it again, winning in prolific fashion and reaffirming that this program – and Coach Geno Auriemma – are simply the very best at what they do.

On February 13, UConn won their 100th consecutive game after defeating South Carolina, 66-55. The Huskies last lost was on Nov. 17, 2014 against Stanford.

Simpson sits down with Hartford Courant's sportswriter Paul Doyle as he talks about UConn's historic 100-game winning streak – and whether anyone can knock off this dynasty heading for their fifth consecutive National Championship 12th title overall.

