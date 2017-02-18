The Stan Simpson Show: Youth counselor releases autobiography of his spiritual breakthrough

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- A youth counselor joins the Stan Simpson Show to talk about his new autobiography "Finally Free."

Williams McClendon talks with Simpson about his autobiography which talks about his spiritual transformation from a young man who was a young “violent, spiteful and criminal-minded” person, to one who now simply wants to serve and help young people.

McClendon who grew up in the streets of Hartford, said he didn't have any parental guidance and positive role model growing up and his days would consist of robbing and bad choices with a group of friends.

