Woman saved after car falls into water-filled sinkhole

STUDIO CITY, CA — A woman was rescued Friday after her car landed in a sinkhole that was filled with water.

Bobby Thompson told KTLA as he was driving, the back of his tire got stuck over a sinkhole.

Thompson said he then saw a lady driving towards his car and he tried waving at her, telling her to stop, but didn’t acknowledge him due to the heavy down pour.

Seconds after, Stephanie Scott’s car fell into the sinkhole.

KTLA reports authorities saved Scott moments after as Thompson’s car dangled above her.

For complete story and video click here.